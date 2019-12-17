Packaging giant Ardagh expands sustainability agenda

By Lisa Riley

Packaging giant Ardagh Group has expanded its green agenda with the establishment of a Global Sustainability Action Group (GSAG) and a dedicated chief sustainability officer.

The company said the GSAG had been designed to help the business to “better co-ordinate our global sustainability work, to accelerate our sustainability programmes and to increase responsiveness”.

Reporting to the company board, the GSAG will be chaired by Ardagh Group's COO Shaun Murphy and will It include senior executives from across its business units as well as from departments such as Risk, HR, Finance, IT and Legal, it said.

In an additional green move, Ardagh has appointed its current chief procurement officer, John Sadlier to the newly created position of chief sustainability officer.

Reporting to Murphy, Sadlier will in this new role be responsible for managing all aspects of Ardagh’s sustainability agenda, and will be focussed on ensuring that “sustainability is at the core of all of our activities”.

The new initiatives reflected Ardagh’s” longstanding emphasis on sustainability and its importance to our continued success”, said group chairman and CEO Paul Coulson.

“Consumer awareness of sustainability has reached an inflection point and Ardagh is ideally-placed to meet existing and new customers’ need for innovative and recyclable packaging solutions,” he said.

A global supplier of infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for some of the world’s leading brands, Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing over 16,000 people with global sales of more than $6.7bn.





