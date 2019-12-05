Subscriber login Close [x]
Vinventions to launch grape-based stopper

By Lisa Riley
Published:  05 December, 2019

Vinventions has revealed plans to launch a grape-based wine stopper as its Green Line range of closures is awarded carbon neutral certification.

Poised to launch next year, the environmental friendly stopper will be made from grape pomace, the closures specialist revealed at Sitevi - an exhibition targeted at the wine, olive oil and fruit industries.

The new stopper will, according to Vitisphere, be called Grappe Line and will be showcased in Bordeaux during the next Vinitech set to be held in December 2020.

In addition, Vinventions said its Green Line range of stoppers made from sugar cane is now certified carbon neutral.

"Our two top-of-the-range caps, the Reserva and Select Green, already had a carbon-neutral footprint. Now, the entire Green Line range has a zero carbon footprint", Vinventions' communications director Caroline Thomas told Vitisphere.

The carbon neutral certification would not affect the price, the company added.


