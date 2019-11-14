Subscriber login Close [x]
Noble Rot to open second site at Gay Hussar

By Lisa Riley
Published:  14 November, 2019

Noble Rot has signed the papers allowing it to become the new custodians of the historic Gay Hussar in Soho.

Notorious in its day for being the lair of many a plotting politician, Gay Hussar is set re-open as Noble Rot Soho in spring 2020.

The menu, from chef Paul Weaver and The Sportsman's Stephen Harris, will include "subtle references" to The Gay Hussar's glory days, said Noble Rot co-founder Dan Keeling, adding the wine list would be "the stuff of dreams…”.

“We’ll be creating a buzzing and atmospheric new restaurant that's at the forefront of London's culinary scene without losing sight of its rackety and sometimes scandalous past,” he said.

The Gay Hussar, which focused on Hungarian cuisine, was founded by late Swiss-Welsh restaurateur Victor Sassie 65 years ago. It shut its doors 21 June 2018.

The lease was marketed for offers in excess of £125,000 per annum.

Sometimes dubbed the 'Tokay Trots’, rumour has it that at one point there were hidden cameras beaming footage direct to Downing St, and that it was here that the Tory 'wets' plotted the downfall of former PM Margaret Thatcher.

Keeling and Andrew opened Noble Rot Wine Bar & Restaurant in Bloomsbury in 2016, with The Times restaurant reviewer Marina O’Loughlin a partner in the business.



