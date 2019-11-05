Rathfinny announces 19% increase in 2019 yield

By Lisa Riley

Rathfinny Wine Estate has announced a 19% increase in 2019 yield compared to last year’s harvest.

The Sussex sparkling wine producer said it had managed to get 485 tonnes of fruit harvested this year.

Initially, it said, 2019 had been one of those years where “it all looked like everything was going to be great and easy but then the weather had other ideas right at the last minute”.

“The season was generally ok, nothing like 2018 but a fairly good one for the UK with above average temperatures for most of the year.

“Then it all suddenly turned in September, bringing us the first wet and at times challenging harvest in the history of Rathfinny,” it said.

The producer added it was starting to reap the rewards of the hard work put in over the years to compile a local team of pickers.

“Luckily, we had a terrific team of around 200 people picking our grapes, most of whom came from the local area.

“This is something that we have worked hard to do over the years and is now really starting to pay off, in the face of uncertain times with seasonal labour.”



