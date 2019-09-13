Hallgarten boosts portfolio with Chilean and Oz producers

By Lisa Riley

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has expanded its portfolio with two new producers - Chile’s Undurraga and Australia’s Tahbilk.

Hallgarten will initially supply 13 Undurraga wines exclusively to the UK on- and off-trade, including two sparkling wines and the Sibaris range from vineyards in the Leyda Valley; the premium Altazor Cabernet Sauvignon dominant blend and the Terroir Hunter range - a venture that results in limited and dynamic releases from appellations which represent Chilean diversity,regional differences and innovation.

“Undurraga is a winery I have watched transform over a number of years into one of the most dynamic producers in Chile. The winemaking team are pioneers in finding new and unique terroir in regions across the country, and are not afraid to experiment with new winemaking techniques to accelerate Chilean wine to the next-level,’ said Steve Daniel, head of buying at Hallgarten.

At the same time, Hallgarten has introduced Central Victoria’s Tahbilk to its portfolio, for which it will also be the exclusive UK on- and off-trade distributor.

Owner of the largest and oldest single holding of Marsanne in the world, Tahbilk’s range of seven wines expands Hallgarten’s Australian portfolio to 10 suppliers, with its Tahbilk portfolio comprising three different Marsanne wines, including the Marsanne '1927 Vines' created from a single vineyard in its ‘Madills 1927 block’, where the vines were planted prior to 1986.

“Tahbilk are the owners of the oldest Marsanne vineyards and arguably the greatest Marsanne producer on the planet, but they are so much more. Tahbilk are one of the founders of the Australian wine industry and they produce a range of diverse premium wines that offer outstanding value,” said Daniel.













