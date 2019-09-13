Côtes du Rhône launches wine festival

By Lisa Riley

The Côtes du Rhône appellation is launching a dedicated European wine festival as it marks the first consumer roll out of its latest global campaign.

Taking place across the UK, Germany and Belgium during October, The Rhône Wine Festival will see a series of immersive tastings and events bring consumers and professionals together in a bid to highlight the wines’ “versatility and the region’s spirit of conviviality”.

In the UK, 50 bars, pubs, restaurants, supper clubs, independent retailers and supermarket Waitrose are taking part, with each trade participant having received POS featuring the new campaign to further bring the festival to life. In addition, staff ware incentivised via educational courses offered by the region.

With its “iconic blends, varied styles and affordable price points” Côtes du Rhône has gained a strong following in Europe, said Virginie Charlier, head of marketing & communication, Inter Rhône, adding “the festival is the opportunity to capitalise on its unique position, strengthen its relationships with professionals and reach out to new and current Rhône fans”.

“As we roll out our global campaign, we wanted to bring the convivial spirit of the Rhône to our key export markets. This inaugural, month-long celebration of wines and savoir-faire enables us to deepen relationships with professionals and connect with consumers in a meaningful and fun way.”

From dedicated tastings, gastronomic experiences, special menus and exclusive promotions, the festival’s activations are “as varied as the wines” and aim to entice curious and seasoned drinkers who want to take part and discover more about the French region, said Charlier.

The appellation will also promote its festival on social media to target younger wine drinkers. It has partnered with four prominent UK food and drink influencers, Zeren Wilson, Anna Barnett, Leyla Kazim and London on the Inside, who will each run a competition for the chance to win a dedicated Côtes du Rhône tasting at home.

A Facebook promotion to win an exclusive dinner in London will also run on the appellation’s page.





