Vino Verde turns focus on the UK

By Lisa Riley

Vinho Verde is launching a new campaign to fulfil the Portuguese wine region’s potential in the UK.

The campaign, which is EU funded, is aimed at shining a light on Vino Verde’s premium wine offering via a series of consumer festivals, sommelier events with prominent Portuguese chefs, ‘influencer’ marketing and PR activity.

“We see a real opportunity for Vinho Verde in the UK, as the Brits have a real love affair with Portugal and the increasing demand for fresh white wines with character,” said Manuel Pinheiro, president, Comissão De Viticultura Da Região Dos Vinhos Verdes.

“Nonetheless there are many layers left to be revealed from this region to dispel myths and show off a cooler side of Portuguese wines,” he added.

Comissão De Viticultura Da Região Dos Vinhos Verdes is working with Sopexa on the UK campaign.

Frederic Dersigny, MD for the UK branch of Sopexa, said: “I’ve been really impressed by the increasing presence of Portuguese chefs, restaurants and the interest in the wines in the UK and I believe Vinho Verde has all of the right ingredients to have a real impactful on the UK market.”

The campaign kicks off later this month.