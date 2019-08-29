Saving graces

As businesses large and small focus on long-term sustainability goals, Lucy Britner goes back to basics to find out what practical measures producers are taking to ensure their socio-economic and environmental longevity

The word ‘sustainability’ is used a lot in the drinks industry and has come to mean different things depending on the size and location of a business. For some it means protecting the birds and the bees, for others, engaging the community. For everyone: cutting greenhouse gases (GHGs) and water use.

While larger companies often have targets to shout about, there is plenty going on with small and medium players, too. Here, Harpers gets back to the fundamentals to explore best sustainable production practices among wineries and distilleries of all sizes.

↓

Water and greenhouse gases

“Sustainability goes much further than being a certified organic wine producer,” says Johan Delport, manager and winemaker at Waverley Hills Organic Wines in Tulbagh, South Africa.

As well as environment and community, Delport highlights the importance of “available resources”. In South Africa, that means conserving water. Delport describes weed and water control measures in his vineyard, implemented using shade nets.

“We lay shade nets on the soil underneath the vines to block out the sun, so unwanted weeds can’t grow and be in competition with vines for water,” he says. “Shade nets also keep the soil cool and moist, which means we have to irrigate much less. This is a huge bonus in a water-scarce country such as South Africa.”

In Mexico, at Bacardi’s Patrón Tequila distillery, reverse osmosis is employed to recycle 70% of the stillage into clean water, which can then be used to cool condensers during distillation and to water agave fields. “The remaining 30% of the byproduct is combined with used agave fibres to create compost,” the company says.

Here in the UK, Southwolds-based Adnams won a 2019 Footprint Award for reusing water and heat in its distillery. The technology sees heat from the water-cooled condensing process in the distillery pass to warm up the brewing liquor in its brewery. The process leaves behind cold water, which can be reused in a closed loop for the next batch of spirits. The initiative saw water usage decrease by 50% and reduced energy consumption by 12%. “This came from knowledge sharing with National Trust,” says the company’s head of corporate affairs, Oliver Drury.

At global company Jackson Family Wines (JFW), different vineyard tactics are used to satisfy another element of sustainability.

In December 2018, JFW announced it had reached its 2021 GHG emissions goal three years early. As part of the achievement, the company outlined work in the vineyards to use soil to seize and retain carbon dioxide. “Two practices that we employ are spreading compost and planting cover crops between vine rows and, as a result, we have reduced vineyard-related soil emissions by 48% from 2016 to 2017,” the company says.

For businesses that want to learn more about cutting GHGs, JFW’s vice-president of sustainability Julien Gervreau says the globally accepted best-practice for emissions inventories is the World Resources Institute (WRI) GHG Protocol. “With an understanding of activities creating the largest impact on your emissions footprint, producers can begin to establish strategies… for reducing emissions,” he says.

In terms of setting sustainability targets, Gervreau believes the adage “you can’t manage what you don’t measure” is particularly important. “Producers should first do a baseline of their GHG emissions inventory and take a measured approach to evaluate emissions for ‘Scopes 1-3’, which includes all direct and supply chain emissions.”

Fellow global player Familia Torres, which this year formed the International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) with JFW, began its Torres & Earth programme back in 2008. The objective was to reduce CO2 emissions by 30% per bottle by 2020.

Since then, company president Miguel Torres says the company has invested “more than €12m” and reduced its CO2 footprint by 27.6%.

Looking to the next phase of Torres & Earth, Torres says initiatives between 2020 and 2050 include several small-scale experiments with Carbon Capture & Reuse (CCR) technologies. “Here, we look for ways of making use of the CO2 we produce during the fermentation of our musts,” he says. “Our goal is that CCR technologies will capture 10% of Torres’ CO2 emissions in the next few years.”







↓

Employees and community







Away from production, sustainability also encapsulates the long-term nurturing of employees and the environment that surrounds a business.

Patrón, for example, offers an after-hours education programme and partners with local universities to reduce costs for its employees interested in furthering their studies, while South Africa’s Waverley Hills is involved in environmental educational projects.

“We also have a stewardship agreement with Western Cape government’s Cape Nature department,” says Delport, “through which nearly 20% of the farm is under the management of Cape nature and we are not allowed to cultivate these untouched indigenous vegetation areas.”

Adnams has its own beekeeper, who looks after thousands of bees at the company’s distribution centre. The bees feed on wild flowers as well as plants on the centre’s green roof. “The honey is served at our hotel, around a mile down the road,” says Drury. The coastal company also runs beach cleans, where employees and locals are rewarded for their efforts with a pint and some fish & chips.

At Bolney Wine Estate in Sussex, local helpers receive a bottle of vermouth for picking the estate’s hedgerow berries that – along with surplus grape juice – go into its creation. Berries, says head winemaker & managing director Sam Linter, that would otherwise have gone to waste.







↓







Collaboration

The notion of working together extends further than a company’s immediate surrounds. Torres says that, regardless of size, wineries should “ask neighbours for guidance”.

“That was one of the reasons to be part of the IWCA,” he says. “Both our wineries try to gather the most environmentally committed wineries working towards achieving 50% reduction of total carbon emissions by 2030.” He says the goal is to create a space for collaboration and encourages the sharing of best practices.

“We both hope that maybe our initiative, our experience, will be a trigger, a boost for other wineries to join and accelerate, or to start the implementation of carbon-emissions-reduction-programmes,” Torres adds.

In the UK, trade association Wine GB is working with the founder of Plumpton College’s Wine Division, Chris Foss, to develop its new sustainability group. Bolney’s Linter says her company’s senior production manager, Alex Rabagliati, is also involved with the project. “As the industry grows, creating sustainability initiatives that we can all be a part of becomes more and more relevant,” she adds.

Whether goals are big or small, making wine and spirits doesn’t need to cost the earth.











