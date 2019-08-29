Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

South African wine industry refutes use of illegal pesticides

By Lisa Riley
Published:  29 August, 2019

The South African wine industry has refuted allegations made by “certain labour groups” that wine grape producers in the country are using illegal pesticides that are harmful to farm workers.

The claims were “unfounded”, said Wines of South Africa (WoSA) and Vinpro, which represents 2,500 South African wine producers, cellars and industry stakeholders, in a joint statement.

The statement follows the release of a recent Oxfam Germany article, as well as a rally by Women on Farms Project on the issue in Cape Town yesterday.

The article claimed that “of the pesticides used in South Africa, 67 are banned in the EU because they are too dangerous to humans and the environment”.

In addition, the article stated “another 121 are considered highly toxic by the International Pesticides Action Network. Often, workers become so ill that they can no longer work and thus lose their livelihood”.

WoSA and Vinpro said: The report mentions a total of 67 ‘illegal’ products, of which only 18 may be used, when necessary, on wine grapes in South Africa. The remaining 49 mentioned products are registered for use on other crops – not wine grapes.

“Every single one of the 18 products are registered by the Department of Agriculture and the Integrated Production of Wine Scheme (IPW) prohibits the use of any unregistered products, in accordance with South African legislation.

“All of the grapes used in the production of IPW certified wines must be 100% IPW certified and current figures show that 94% of all South African vineyards are IPW certified.”

The wine industry bodies have indicated that they are open to constructive dialogue on the matter with the relevant parties.

A statutory scheme administered by the Wine and Spirit Board (WSB), the principles of the IPW are based on legal environmental legislation, good agricultural practices related to grape production (farm component), good manufacturing practices related to wine production (winery component) and packaging activities (bottling activities).

Certification of compliance falls under the jurisdiction of the WSB, with a dedicated IPW office responsible for administering the scheme, with certification aimed at providing buyers and consumers with a guarantee that grape production was undertaken with due consideration of the environment and safety of the resulting product, to ensure the wine was produced in an environmentally responsible manner and it is safe for the consumer.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Mirabeau: Retail Sales Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Great design can transform wines’ fortunes – so why do so many ignore its potential?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95