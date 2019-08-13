Subscriber login Close [x]
Bibendum shakes up tasting format

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  13 August, 2019

Bibendum is planning something different for its autumn tasting.

The event, titled Not Another Bl••dy Tasting, will be held in the evening and aims to offer buyers a "more informal and engaging" experience with a greater focus on spirits.

Features of the evening will include an Aperitivo Time bar, a by-the-glass selection; cocktail pop-ups and a pudding-pairing bar.

Bibendum hopes the new format will help drive premiumisation and engagement.

Richard Hayhoe, marketing director for Bibendum, said: “Across the industry we’re all putting on some great tastings throughout the year. Whilst locations and venues may differ, customers have told us that the formats are all pretty similar and still a bit formal.

“They simply want to discover some great wines and spirits, meet new and existing producers, network with contacts across the industry and keep up to date with what’s new.

“If they can do that in a much more relaxed environment, even better.”

Not Another Bl**dy tasting will be held between 5pm and 10pm on Monday 9 September at The Steel Yard, London EC4R 3UE.




