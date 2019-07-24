Wine Scholar Guild launches new Spanish programme

By Mathew Lyons

Wine education body the Wine Scholar Guild is to launch a new study and certification programme centred on Spanish wine production in October.

The programme, named Spanish Wine Scholar, has been endorsed by industry body Wines from Spain.

Rick Fisher, education director for Spanish Wine Scholar, said: The wines of Spain have resided in the shadows of those from France and Italy for decades. Today, Spain is producing some of the world’s finest and most interesting wines, both in terms of quality and value. The launch of the Spanish Wine Scholar programme is the culmination of a nearly two-year effort, and I am proud to put Spain in the centre-stage spotlight it so richly deserves.”

Alfonso Janeiro Diez, head of Wines from Spain in Madrid, said: “Wines from Spain is pleased to have had the opportunity to witness and consult on the development of this much needed and important Spanish Wine Scholar programme since its inception.

“The programme showcases the richness of Spanish wines – their authenticity, huge diversity and premium quality – combined with the rich culture and history that gave rise to their origins. The programme offers a great opportunity for those who want to widen their knowledge of the wines from Spain.”

The programme is expected to launch online on 14 October. Classroom dates have yet to be announced.

The Wine Scholar Guild already offers programmes focused on French and Italian wine.