Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Fever-Tree reports global expansion as UK growth slows

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  23 July, 2019

UK growth at premium-mixer brand Fever-Tree has slowed dramatically, according to the group’s interim half-year results released today.

UK half-year sales were up 5% to £60.7m, figures for the period ending 30 June 2019 showed. Last year, the company reported 73% growth in the UK market for the same period, with sales rising from £33.6m to £58m.  

The company is the number-one mixer by value in both the UK off- and the on-trade, with market shares of 39% and 45% respectively, according to data from IRI and CGA.

However, growth elsewhere in the world continues to accelerate. Sales across the group were up 13% for the first half of 2019, climbing from £104.2m to £117.3m. Non-UK sales now account for some 48% of global turnover, up from 44%.

In the US, the company reported sales of £19.8m, up 31% on the first half of 2018. Fever-Tree brought its US operations entirely in-house in June last year.

Revenues in continental Europe rose 13%, with significant new listing across both the on- and the off-trade in France, Germany and Spain.

Sales in the rest of the world were up 49%, with Fever-Tree now having a 23% market share by value of the tonic market in both Australia and Canada.

Tim Warrillow, chief executive of Fever-Tree, said: “It has been an encouraging first half for the group with growth across all our four regions, most notably in the US, where we have made significant distribution gains and operational progress.

“While we have not been immune to the impact of the unseasonably poor weather in the UK, we have further strengthened our market leadership position within the UK and have seen positive momentum in Europe and the rest of the world reflecting our increasingly global footprint.

“The move to long mixed drinks is gathering momentum and starting to win share from beer and wine.

“While we remain mindful of the tough comparators over the remainder of the summer in the UK, the board anticipates that the outcome for the full year will be in line with its expectations.”

The company’s gross margins have slipped slightly from 53.2% to 51.9% reflecting ongoing investment costs internationally. Its adjusted EBITDA1 was up 8% to £36.7m.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Head of UK Sales - On Trade and Independent Off Trade

...

RD Wines: Business Manager

...

North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95