Austral Patagonia: the march to the world's most southerly winery

By Alejandro Iglesias

Argentina used to have the most southern vineyards in the world until Central Otago surpassed them. However today, the cultivation of vine at latitude 45 in Chubut province adds to the Argentina’s viticultural map, representing a new challenge for winemakers working in the mountainous regions and also in the Patagonian plains. Here, Alejandro Iglesias breaks down the new southernmost border of Argentine wine.