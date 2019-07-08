Austral Patagonia: the march to the world's most southerly winery

Argentina used to have the most southern vineyards in the world until Central Otago surpassed them. However today, the cultivation of vine at latitude 45 in Chubut province adds to the Argentina’s viticultural map, representing a new challenge for winemakers working in the mountainous regions and also in the Patagonian plains. Here, Alejandro Iglesias breaks down the new southernmost border of Argentine wine.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.