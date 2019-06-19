Think Gin Awards 2019

By Harpers Editorial

Once again our annual Think Gin Awards have crowned the best in the business for their dedication to and innovative promotion of the gin category, with this year’s winners standing proud on this most botanical of platforms.

And once again the judging choices were tough, with the runners up and many of those that almost made the shortlist worthy of recognition for the dynamic ways in which both people and their companies have created a wholly British success story of this booming drinks category.

Congratulations from all at Harpers to our very worthy winners of the Think Gin Awards.

Best Independent Gin Retailer

Sponsor: Romeo Gin

Winner: Gerry's

Shortlist: Gerry’s, Bier Huis, The New Wine Shop

Best Multiple Gin Retailer

Sponsor: Pinkster

Winner: Waitrose

Shortlist: Waitrose, Morrison, Booths

Best Independent Gin Bar

Sponsor: Liqyd Ltd

Winner: 56 North

Shortlist: 56 North, Gin 71, Mr Fogg’s Gin Parlour

Best Multiple Gin Bar

Sponsor: Maverick Drinks

Winner: All Bar One

Shortlist: All Bar One, Hogarths, Be At One

Best Gin Wholesaler

Sponsor: Tarquin’s Gin

Winner: Speciality Drinks

Shortlist: Speciality Drinks, Hammonds of Knutsford, Matthew Clark

Gin Champion

Sponsor: Fever Tree

Winner: Jake Burger

Shortlist: Jake Burger, Dominic Tait, Emma Stokes







