Think Gin Awards 2019

Once again our annual Think Gin Awards have crowned the best in the business for their dedication to and innovative promotion of the gin category, with this year’s winners standing proud on this most botanical of platforms.
And once again the judging choices were tough, with the runners up and many of those that almost made the shortlist worthy of recognition for the dynamic ways in which both people and their companies have created a wholly British success story of this booming drinks category.
Congratulations from all at Harpers to our very worthy winners of the Think Gin Awards.
Best Independent Gin Retailer
Sponsor: Romeo Gin
Winner: Gerry's
Shortlist: Gerry’s, Bier Huis, The New Wine Shop
Best Multiple Gin Retailer
Sponsor: Pinkster
Winner: Waitrose
Shortlist: Waitrose, Morrison, Booths
Best Independent Gin Bar
Sponsor: Liqyd Ltd
Winner: 56 North
Shortlist: 56 North, Gin 71, Mr Fogg’s Gin Parlour
Best Multiple Gin Bar
Sponsor: Maverick Drinks
Winner: All Bar One
Shortlist: All Bar One, Hogarths, Be At One
Best Gin Wholesaler
Sponsor: Tarquin’s Gin
Winner: Speciality Drinks
Shortlist: Speciality Drinks, Hammonds of Knutsford, Matthew Clark
Gin Champion
Sponsor: Fever Tree
Winner: Jake Burger
Shortlist: Jake Burger, Dominic Tait, Emma Stokes