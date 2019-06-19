Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Think Gin Awards 2019

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  19 June, 2019

Once again our annual Think Gin Awards have crowned the best in the business for their dedication to and innovative promotion of the gin category, with this year’s winners standing proud on this most botanical of platforms.

And once again the judging choices were tough, with the runners up and many of those that almost made the shortlist worthy of recognition for the dynamic ways in which both people and their companies have created a wholly British success story of this booming drinks category.

Congratulations from all at Harpers to our very worthy winners of the Think Gin Awards.

Best Independent Gin Retailer

Sponsor: Romeo Gin

Winner: Gerry's

Shortlist: Gerry’s, Bier Huis, The New Wine Shop

Best Multiple Gin Retailer

Sponsor: Pinkster

Winner: Waitrose

Shortlist: Waitrose, Morrison, Booths

Best Independent Gin Bar

Sponsor: Liqyd Ltd

Winner: 56 North

Shortlist: 56 North, Gin 71, Mr Fogg’s Gin Parlour

Best Multiple Gin Bar

Sponsor: Maverick Drinks

Winner: All Bar One

Shortlist: All Bar One, Hogarths, Be At One

Best Gin Wholesaler

Sponsor: Tarquin’s Gin

Winner: Speciality Drinks

Shortlist: Speciality Drinks, Hammonds of Knutsford, Matthew Clark

Gin Champion

Sponsor: Fever Tree

Winner: Jake Burger

Shortlist: Jake Burger, Dominic Tait, Emma Stokes




Keywords:

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Supplier / Brand Manager

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Customer Marketing Manager

...

Waddesdon Wine: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95