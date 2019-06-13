Subscriber login Close [x]
Drinkaware bolsters senior team with new duo

By Lisa Riley
Published:  13 June, 2019

Alcohol education charity Drinkaware has bolstered its senior team with two new hires.

Adam Jones has joined as director of business development, partnerships & public affairs, while Jennifer Walters has joined as communications director.

In his new role Jones, who has held senior roles in both the not-for-profit and commercial sectors, will be responsible for managing the relationship between Drinkaware and its funders as well as partners in the private and public sector and government at all levels.

Bringing “a wealth of experience” in communications, Walters will be heading up all Drinkaware communications.

As Drinkaware evolved, there was a need to bring new skills into the organisation, said chief executive Elaine Hindal.

“Adam and Jennifer join Drinkaware with impressive experience and skillsets that make them an asset to us, and to the funders and partners with whom they will be working to deliver our alcohol harm reduction agenda."

Drinkaware has 131 funders, including UK alcohol producers, retailers in the on-trade and off-trade and wholesaler.

