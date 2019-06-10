I Heart Wines launches first TV campaign

By James Halliwell

I Heart Wines will launch its first TV ad campaign today (10 June) as part of “biggest investment” behind the brand to date.

Created by Bray Leino, the ads are “simple, straight-talking and fun” and will feature during Love Island on ITV2, ITVHub and on other entertainment shows on 4OD.

“This is incredibly exciting for I Heart Wines as we continue our mission to make wine and the wine category more accessible and enjoyable for consumers,” said Lucy Auld, I Heart Wines head of marketing.

“The BWS category is extremely competitive and we are thrilled to be able to invest behind our brand to help drive awareness of both the brand and category with shoppers.”

The campaign, which will run for 10 weeks, will also include social media, digital advertising and in-stores promotions.

Dani McDonald, brand manager for I Heart Wines, said the “creative execution is fun and simple and we are so excited that it will feature within Love Island which is a hugely popular show. Consumers are constantly bombarded with messages from multiple media platforms so it is great to feature within such iconic and popular shows that are watched both live on traditional linear TV and also on demand".

I Heart Wines launched in 2011 and claims to be the UK’s 11th largest wine brand.