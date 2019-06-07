The week that was

By Harpers Editorial

In case you missed some of the headlines this week on harpers.co.uk, here’s a review of the top online news, analysis, opinions and features.

Top news stories: The opportunities and performance of ‘alternative’ wines, including sustainable, organic and lower alcohol, was a hot topic this week.

Elsewhere, it was a good week for Boutinot which posted strong annual results.

In its latest sustainability initiative, Waitrose started trialling refillable wine at its Oxford Botley Road store as part of a drive to cut down on packaging.

In less positive news, new data said global alcohol consumption fell back by 1.6% in 2018.

Analysis and Insights: On the back of the seemingly unquenchable thirst for gin, both at home and abroad, we looked at the doors this has opened for other spirits.

We also took the pulse of the independent wine trade asking the question ‘are all high street wine shops doomed to go the way of Oddbins and Majestic?’

Spirited away

Sizing up the options on the high street

People and Opinion: Taking a punt on heuristic pleasure, our regular columnist Joe Fattorini calls for wine shortcuts rather than rules.

Elsewhere, we caught up with the Berkmann team to talk values, vision and evolution in the trade in this week’s people-focused report.

Berkmann Q&A: building on solid ground

Joe Fattorini: on mythological punt’rs