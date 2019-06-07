Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

The week that was

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  07 June, 2019

In case you missed some of the headlines this week on harpers.co.uk, here’s a review of the top online news, analysis, opinions and features.

Top news stories: The opportunities and performance of ‘alternative’ wines, including sustainable, organic and lower alcohol, was a hot topic this week.  

Elsewhere, it was a good week for Boutinot which posted strong annual results. 

In its latest sustainability initiative, Waitrose started trialling refillable wine at its Oxford Botley Road store as part of a drive to cut down on packaging.

In less positive news, new data said global alcohol consumption fell back by 1.6% in 2018.     

Analysis and Insights: On the back of the seemingly unquenchable thirst for gin, both at home and abroad, we looked at the doors this has opened for other spirits.

We also took the pulse of the independent wine trade asking the question ‘are all high street wine shops doomed to go the way of Oddbins and Majestic?’

Spirited away

Sizing up the options on the high street

People and Opinion: Taking a punt on heuristic pleasure, our regular columnist Joe Fattorini calls for wine shortcuts rather than rules.

Elsewhere, we caught up with the Berkmann team to talk values, vision and evolution in the trade in this week’s people-focused report.

Berkmann Q&A: building on solid ground 

Joe Fattorini: on mythological punt’rs

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Supplier / Brand Manager

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Customer Marketing Manager

...

Waddesdon Wine: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95