Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Denbies releases traditional method sparkling Bacchus wine

By Lisa Riley
Published:  06 June, 2019

Denbies Wine Estate has released a sparkling Bacchus made using the traditional method, which it claims to be the first of its kind to be produced in this way in the UK.

It said that having already made "popular expressions of still Bacchus wines”, it had been trialling different production methods over the past few years to achieve a sparkling version with the “correct balance of fresh, fruit-forward flavours”.

Made from fruit grown at Denbies’ during the “exceptional” 2016 harvest, and with grapes picked at “optimum ripeness” in the October, the wine was bottled in Spring 2017 where it underwent a secondary fermentation after which it was left on lees for 18 months to “add complexity”, prior to disgorging using Denbies’ new automated disgorging line.

Head winemaker John Worontschak said, “We wanted to create a sparkling wine for drinkers who are looking for a high-quality, clean, fruity style of wine. We chose to use the traditional method to keep quality high and the bubbles persistent. This is a sparkling wine that is easy to drink and enjoy this summer.”

Expecting the style to be “enormously popular”, Denbies said it has plans to keep the sparkling Bacchus as a permanent addition.

There is limited stock of the first vintage, with 5,700 bottles (rrp: £16.95) available now and 2,000 half bottles set to be released shortly (rrp: £8.95).

The launch follows fellow English winemaker Chapel Down releasing its first sparkling Bacchus version last month, but not made from the traditional method.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Supplier / Brand Manager

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Customer Marketing Manager

...

Waddesdon Wine: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95