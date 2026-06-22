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Italy report: Sicily, from Etna to oenotourism

By Jason Millar
Published:  22 June, 2026

In the same week that Italy’s parliament signed off on funding for the notorious Strait of Messina bridge to connect Sicily to the mainland, the island played host to the 22nd edition of Sicilia En Primeur, connecting the world with Sicily’s contemporary wine scene in a different way. Over 1,000 wines from 56 wineries were present for the event, held in Palermo in May with the headline Taste the Island, Live the Story.

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