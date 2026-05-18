Logistical nightmares: Conflict’s profound impact on drinks supply chains

Logistics has been a difficult business in recent years. While there are many complex reasons for this, the broad-brush picture is clear – global tensions are on the rise, and with them, supply-side shocks. The most recent manifestation of this is, of course, the US and Israel’s ongoing conflict with Iran, which has resulted in the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz – an incredibly important passage for maritime trade.
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