Guy Woodward: Seduced by the 1%

By Guy Woodward

There are several dates in the calendar when I make a mental note not to go online. New Year’s Eve for sure (a nauseating mix of humble-brag highlights from the previous year alongside over-familiar self-help tips for the coming 12 months); publication day of Drinks Retailing’s 100 Most Influential (the social media fallout from which reaches similar levels of delusion); and, increasingly, the February tastings of various star names from the upper echelons of the fine wine world