    Centre-Loire: The Young Generation

    Promotional Feature
    Published:  09 February, 2026

    Louise Minchin on growing up around winemaking and why she took the plunge and joined the family business.

    Most of the estates in Centre- Loire are family owned. Different generations often work and live close to one another – and transmission is key. Les anciens, the older generation, even when retired, often still help, whether mowing the lawn around the winery or buying the daily baguette for their adult children. They frequently pop into the cellar uninvited to keep an eye on proceedings too.

    What was your experience of growing up as the daughter of a Menetou- Salon vigneron?

    Being a winegrower is not just a job; it is a way of life – and an unrelenting one. I grew up in tune with the seasons, watching my parents work incredibly hard and becoming very aware of what it takes to run an estate. My sisters, my brother and I first started helping during the harvest. Later, I began accompanying my father to consumer fairs at weekends before eventually joining the business full time in 2024.

    What was your route to joining the family business?

    I studied business and worked for a few years in communications in Bourges and Bordeaux. I would have liked to teach, but I also love the commercial side of things and working with my hands. I enjoy meeting people too. Ultimately, however, like many children of winegrowers, what I want most of all is for the family business to endure and thrive. So, when our commercial assistant resigned, I left my job and took the plunge.

    What did you change/ are you changing?

    My father is still running the business and remains very involved, which is a blessing as I can learn holistically and at my own pace. I like to think that I have brought more organisation and structure to the way the business is run, and I also had our entire range of labels redesigned to highlight our family name and create a stronger brand identity.

    I didn’t study winemaking, but I am learning alongside my father. My brother is currently working at a winery in New Zealand, and I can’t wait for him to come back with fresh ideas and new skills.

