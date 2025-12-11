Trade tasting attendees could win Australia trip

By Oliver Catchpole

At the Australia and New Zealand Trade Tasting next year, Wine Australia – the organisation for the Australian grape and wine sector – is offering sommeliers, on-trade buyers and independent off-trade buyers the chance to win a two-week trade trip to Australia.

The Australia and New Zealand Trade Tasting 2026, which is billed as an opportunity to explore the contours of antipodean wines, is a collaboration between Wine Australia and New Zealand Winegrowers.

It will take place at Lindley Hall in London on 27 January 2026, the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Edinburgh on 29 January 2026 and the Alex Hotel in Dublin on 3 February 2026.

Across the show there will be more than 1,000 wines from 200 wineries in both Australia and New Zealand.

Six guests at the show will be given the opportunity to go on the trade trip, with the criteria for entry being attendance at the trade tasting, and written responses to two questions:

What is the opportunity for Australian wine in your business?

How would you utilise a visit to Australia to raise the profile of Australian wine?

Commenting on the prize, Laura Jewell MW, Wine Australia regional general manager UK/EMEA, explained: “Restaurants, bars and independent merchants play a key role in encouraging consumers to try new wines and helping them to explore the incredible quality and diversity of premium Australian wine.

“By reminding sommeliers and buyers about our vibrant Australian wine scene, we can build understanding, affinity, and preference for Australian wine.”

The trip – which will take place in October/November 2026 – will cover multiple regions and a number of food, wine and tourism experiences, all hosted by Wine Australia.

Jewell added: “Come along to taste some wines, meet winemakers and be in with a chance to win this fantastic trip to Australia.

“We can’t wait to showcase our exceptional wine and food offering, the adventurous spirit of our people and natural wonder of our lands.”

More information about each trade tasting location can be accessed here: London, Edinburgh, Dublin.

Pictured - Vineyard in Mclaren Vale, South Australia

Picture Credit - Michael Baragwanath on Pixabay









