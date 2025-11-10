Connection not collection

By Guy Woodward

Burgundy was the big winner of the recent 67 Pall Mall Fine Wine Trends Report, compiled by yours truly to mark the London club’s 10th anniversary. Not only does the region dominate sales in the SW1 enclave, selling 37% more than second-place Champagne in an average month, but it led the top 10 wines which members expect to buy (even) more of in the coming decade.