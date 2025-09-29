Indies: Cost of living-induced selection streamlining

By James Lawrence

Indies thrive on diversity – the defining quality that keeps businesses one step ahead of the supermarket next door. Promoting off-grid regions, esoteric varieties and boutique labels, independents have long prided themselves on being the antidote to mass-market uniformity, selling stories as much as wine. Yet in today’s climate – inflation remained stubbornly persistent at 3.8% in July – how sustainable is maintaining this breadth of choice? Is listing a rare variety, grown in a far-flung region, still financially viable? With margins squeezed by duty changes and shoppers under financial strain, the temptation to streamline is hard to resist.