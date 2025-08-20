Centre-Loire: Beyond Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé

Promotional Feature

Centre-Loire is home to Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé, world-renowned appellations that produce outstanding expressions of Sauvignon Blanc, and Pinot Noir in the case of Sancerre. Neighbouring appellations may be less well known, but they produce wines that are stylistically close to their more illustrious neighbours.

Q&A with Marc Thibault, winegrower at Dom de Villargeau in Coteaux du Giennois

What is the main difference between Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé and neighbouring appellations?

Mainly the size. Sancerre covers 3,000ha and Pouilly-Fumé 1,400ha, while Menetou-Salon is just 650ha, Quincy and Reuilly a little under 300ha, Coteaux du Giennois 233ha, and Châteaumeillant 90ha. Conversely, the number of winegrowers is much higher in Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé, which means greater visibility and reach.

Is the soil the same in the lesser-known appellations?

Some have homogeneous soils, such as the Kimmeridgian marl of Menetou-Salon. Others are just as varied, if not more so, than in Sancerre. For example, the 50km stretch of Coteaux du Giennois forms a geological patchwork along the meanders of the Loire, allowing Sauvignon Blanc to express itself across flint, limestone and marl soils.

What about the wines?

Centre-Loire is known for the freshness of its whites. Quincy produces light, fruity and aromatic Sauvignon Blanc thanks to sandy soils. The reds have a similar profile: Reuilly and Menetou- Salon reds are elegant, light and vibrant. Different varieties also offer diversity: Pouilly-sur-Loire wines are made exclusively from Chasselas. Coteaux du Giennois and Châteaumeillant produce reds that blend Gamay with Pinot Noir to create fresh, fruit-forward wines with a hint of spice. Reuilly stands out with its delicate and delicious vin gris made from Pinot Gris.

Are Centre-Loire’s lesser-known appellations more recent than Sancerre & Pouilly-Fumé?

Vines were planted in all Centre- Loire appellations long before the AOC system existed. Sancerre and Quincy were among the first French appellations created in 1936, while Coteaux du Giennois and Châteaumeillant were granted AOC status in 1998 and 2010.

What should we remember about Centre-Loire’s lesser-known appellations?

Centre-Loire is to be discovered in its entirety. Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé are its flagships, but just behind lies a wealth of freshness and fruit, expressed in whites, reds, and rosés crafted on a range of terroirs by winegrowers deeply rooted in their local heritage.

KEY FACTS

Centre-Loire is primarily known for Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé AOCs, but is home to six other appellations:

Menetou-Salon, Quincy, Reuilly, Coteaux du Giennois, Châteaumeillant, and Pouilly-sur-Loire.