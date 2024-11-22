Jerry Lockspeiser: When the going gets tough the 'authorpreneurs' get going

Billy Ocean’s song “When the going gets tough, the tough get going” immortalised the phrase attributed to 1950’s Texas American Football coach John Thomas. Despite its macho connotations – or perhaps because of them – it has since been used as a motivational tool in a variety of contexts outside sport, including business.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.