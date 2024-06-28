Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Avallen Solutions launches sustainability consultancy

By James Bayley
Published:  28 June, 2024

The founders of Avallen Spirits, Stephanie Jordan-Balmforth and Tim Etherington-Judge, have announced the launch of Avallen Solutions, a new sustainability consultancy for the drinks and hospitality industries.

Building on the sustainability credentials of its Avallen Calvados spirits brand, the duo now aims to share its best practices with the wider industry amidst the escalating threats posed by climate change, water insecurity and biodiversity loss.

“With Avallen Calvados, our dream was to build the world’s most sustainable spirits brand, and we achieved that,” said Etherington-Judge (pictured left). “But we know that there’s no point being the last tree standing in the forest; we have to ensure the forest thrives. That’s our new dream, and we can’t do it alone.”

The industry faces unprecedented risks from rising global temperatures and extreme weather events. In 2021, drinks companies were responsible for 4% of global CO2e emissions, and the current reduction rate of 0.7% per year is insufficient to meet net-zero targets.

“Genuine and authentic sustainability is the most important and interesting area of innovation for every drinks brand, bar and restaurant around the world,” said Jordan-Balmforth (right).

“That’s why we’ve created Avallen Solutions – to share everything we’ve learned about making drinks that don’t give the planet a hangover and accelerate the critically needed change.”

With predictions that 95% of the world’s land could be degraded by 2050 and unsuitable for crops, the need for sustainable practices is urgent. However, nature’s resilience offers hope.

“We must reject business-as-usual thinking, adopt long-term strategies with urgency, and work together with nature, farmers, and each other,” added Jordan-Balmforth.

Avallen Solutions is offering three tailored packages to support businesses of all sizes. Seed is suitable for small businesses and startups, ensuring they start on the right path for long-term success. Blossom is designed for mid-sized companies, helping instil good practices and culture as the business grows. Lastly, Harvest is aimed at large companies, maximising positive impact with customised support and ongoing consultancy.

“We’ve collaborated with some of the brilliant people we’ve met along our journey to put together a crack team dedicated to making the drinks and hospitality industries more sustainable. With experts in research, hospitality, environmental measurement and marketing, we’re here to help revolutionise your business,” Etherington-Judge concluded.


Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Lay & Wheeler announces key appointments

Gen Z shifts towards low & no alcohol am...

Chapel Down considers sale amid expansio...

Whisky association urges duty cut after...

AI delivers individual bottle labels for...

UK restaurant groups see record May deli...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

MDCV UK - Account Manager London

...

MDCV UK - Account Manager South East England

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95