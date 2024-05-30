Sustainability Report: Waste management

By Andrew Catchpole

With waste there’s a clue in the word, clearly flagging up the unwanted by-product or packaging that sits alongside almost any business activity. Winemaking is no different, and it’s possible (broadly speaking) to break the main sources down into three areas. There’s waste from the winemaking process itself, then oenological supplies and, finally, all of the associated packaging aligned to the bottling line. Cutting down on waste is one thing, but aiming for zero waste is a tougher nut to crack.