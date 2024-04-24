Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. Analysis & Insights

South America report: Chile by the numbers

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  24 April, 2024

There’s no escaping that Chile had a tough year in its export markets in 2023, with bottled wines falling 21% below 2022 levels. And, while the average price remained steady, at US$29.3 per 9-litre case, the US$1,234m-generating 42.2 million boxes shipped globally fell back to volume export levels last seen 15 years ago (Asociación de Vinos de Chile figs).

Access to this article is restricted.

You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.

Subscribe

Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.


Already a subscriber?

Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Shift in drinking trends emerges amid re...

Cat Lomax joins Goedhuis Waddesdon

Friday read: France embraces dealcoholis...

Brits marry on English fizz but divorce...

Denbies makes history as first ‘Net Zero...

Campari Group expands Aperol production...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Events Co-ordinator

...

Alliance Wine: Wine Technical Manager

...

Alliance Wine: London On-trade Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95