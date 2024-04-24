South America report: Chile by the numbers

By Harpers Editorial

There’s no escaping that Chile had a tough year in its export markets in 2023, with bottled wines falling 21% below 2022 levels. And, while the average price remained steady, at US$29.3 per 9-litre case, the US$1,234m-generating 42.2 million boxes shipped globally fell back to volume export levels last seen 15 years ago (Asociación de Vinos de Chile figs).