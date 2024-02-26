Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Tax cut would generate £1.6bn for Treasury says SWA

By James Bayley
Published:  26 February, 2024

A duty cut to Scotch Whisky and other spirits would generate an extra £1.6bn over five years for public services, a new report has found.

According to analysis by The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), the Treasury would generate £318m a year in additional revenue if spirits duty was cut by 5%. 

The Association has previously concluded that five years of duty freezes between 2018 and 2023 generated £1.4bn more revenue for the Exchequer.

Following a 10% duty increase for spirits in August, the Treasury has reportedly lost £103m in tax receipts for spirits, due to cost increases for trade and consumers alike.

As a result, the SWA has called on the chancellor to cut alcohol duty in the spring Budget, insisting a tax cut would generate more money for public finances, whilst supporting consumers and publicans. 

Nearly three-quarters of the cost of a bottle of Scotch Whisky is currently claimed in tax, with the UK having the highest rate of excise duty in the G7, and fourth highest in Europe.

Mark Kent, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, said: “Cutting spirits duty is a win-win. It backs business and delivers more money for the government than if the chancellor introduces another tax rise. That’s revenue that can help fund public services.

“Increasing alcohol duty last August hasn’t worked for the Treasury. It’s meant less tax revenue, put pressure on consumers, stoked inflation and hurt businesses – including pubs. The chancellor can provide much-needed support by cutting excise duty on 6 March.”

Scotch Whisky generates £7.1bn a year for the economy, with a third of all alcohol sales in pubs, restaurants and bars coming from spirits.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Enotria & Coe launches new spirits portf...

Hallgarten Annual Tasting: Singing from...

Bigger tasting for Berkmann at 60

Inflation drains Treasury coffers ...

Liberty Report: premium on-trade wine sa...

Bibendum & Campari shake on Champagne pa...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Off-trade Sales Manager

...

Alliance Wine: Head of Off-trade Sales

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95