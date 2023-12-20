Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Michael Hanratty, Carnegie Whisky Cellars

By Harpers Editorial

Following another turbulent year for the drinks trade, Michael Hanratty at Dornoch’s Carnegie Whisky Cellars, reflects on the highs and lows of 2023, plus the hopes and plans for the business in the year ahead.

How has business been for you across 2023 when compared with 2022 (and pre-pandemic)?

Whilst we have had an interesting year, we’ve not been quite able to match our results from last year and are currently sitting at levels which are not dissimilar to those seen pre-pandemic.

What, for you, were the specific highs of 2023?

It would have to be being named ‘Off License of the Year’ at the Scottish Independent Retail Awards. The achievement felt like an acknowledgement of a lot of hard work put in by all my colleagues, and we have also expanded our range with a curated wine selection.

And the lows?

Our location within the Scottish Highlands has seen fewer staycationers than in 2022 as the world opens back up, and as a result, we have noticed a dip in sales from last year, when more people were visiting and looking for souvenirs.

More specifically, how has the cost-of-living crisis impacted and what have you done to help mitigate the effects for you and your customers?

We feel that fewer people are visiting the area, and when they do come, they are more cautious with their spending. To help mitigate this we have developed more value-led promotions and offers, as well as worked on our regional audience to help bolster sales.

How much of a concern are the duty hikes, will you have to alter the way you do business moving forward?

Unfortunately, the duty increase has affected us all but there is not a lot we can do about it.

As a business, what goals have you set for 2024 and how do you expect to achieve them?

We are currently undergoing a re-branding which will be launched within the next few weeks. This more streamlined aesthetic, along with a new commerce-led website and whisky club, we hope will lead to a strong New Year.

More generally, in terms of business, how do you predict the drinks landscape will look this time next year?

I believe the market will look to stabilise during 2024 and beyond. This year, along with 2022, we saw a number of new distilleries releasing their first products into the marketplace leading to boosted sales.

Quick fire questions:

Go-to Christmas tipple?

Whatever Santa brings us – although if I’d have to choose, I wouldn’t say no to a Brora 34 Yrs Old 16th Release.

And New Year?

Springbank 10

Fire-side drinks or out on the town?

Out on the town to enjoy the Highland character. This time of year is great fun!

Rioja or Mendoza?

Rioja

Orange wine – yay or nay?

Nay

Dry January or Try January?

Try January, especially with Burns night towards the end – there’s no better excuse to raise a truly great dram.







