Raymond Reynolds imports Pico Wines via zero-emission sail vessel

By James Bayley

Pico Wines and their UK importer Raymond Reynolds have announced the first shipment of wine from the Island of Pico, the first to the UK in over 80 years.

The wines will be transported from Pico Wines’ Word Heritage terroir in the Azores wine region in Portugal via a traditional sail-cargo vessel.

Raymond Reynolds, a specialist importer of wines from Portugal (mainland and islands) to the UK, has been committed to developing sustainable partnerships for over three decades.

In order to preserve the Azores region, an archipelago in the mid-Atlantic ocean, Raymond Reynolds has partnered with Timbercoast, a zero-emissions shipping business.

Operating a 44 metre gaff schooner Avontuur, the wines were shipped across the North Atlantic to Shoreham in Sussex.

The unloading took place on the sunny morning of 6 February and the wines are available from indie wine merchants across the UK.

The region is perhaps most commonly known for its fortified wines made from Verdelho. However, and despite the small number of vineyards on the island, Pico still manages to produce nine white varieties and eight red including; Arinto, Merlot, Syrah and Tinta Roriz.

Among the standouts in the Pico range are the Terras de Lava Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, the 2020 Verdelho and the Lajido Fine Old Reserve – medium sweet.

The range also includes a rose and sparkling wine.

The Pico range and other wines in the Raymond Reynolds portfolio are available to taste at upcoming events in London and Manchester.





Date: Monday 27 February

Location: The Beeswing, Manchester

Date: Monday 27 March

Location: Diogenes the Dog, London

Date: Thursday 20 April



Location: Church House, London







