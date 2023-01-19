Fells adds Wiston Estate to portfolio

By James Bayley

John E Fells & Sons have added its first English winery, Wiston Estate, to its portfolio.

Located in the South Downs, the current winery was inspired by Pip Goring’s arrival at the estate in 1972 and her dream to plant a vineyard that would evoke memories of her childhood in South Africa’s Western Cape.

In 2006, the Goring family planted a south-facing 16-acre site with Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay vines.

Welcoming the news, chairman and MD of Fells, Steve Moody said: “We are absolutely delighted that Wiston Estate is joining Fells – they could not be a more perfect fit for our portfolio.

“The estate, which has been owned by the Goring family since 1743, is now recognised as a leading producer of top-quality English sparkling wine and a beacon for those who share the Gorings’ stewardship values. It is also the first English winery to join our portfolio, making this a particularly special moment in our history.’’

Richard Goring, co-owner and CEO of Wiston Estate added: ‘‘We are delighted to be joining Fells – a company with a fantastic collection of wines from some of the world’s leading family-owned wine producers. We are very much aligned with the values and vision of the Symington family; to hand on what we have been given in a better condition to the next generation.

“Our work on the land is inter-generational and we are pleased to be partnering with Fells to provide a long-term sustainable platform for the winery here at Wiston. We are looking forward to working with them and to a successful future together’’.

Wiston Estate will now join the likes of Champagne Henriot, Barone Ricasoli, Te Mata and Miguel Torres Chile as a family-owned winery in Fells' portfolio.







