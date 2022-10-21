Subscriber login Close [x]
GCF announces new acquisition in South Africa

By James Bayley
Published:  21 October, 2022

GCF (Grands Chais de France), owned and run by the Helfrich Family, continues to expand its international offering with the acquisition of the Neethlingshof winery in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

In addition to GCF’s 68 properties in France, the business had already extended its footprint in Europe and South America with the purchase of Castillo de Aresan in Spain, Danubiana in Hungary and Viña Las Niñas in the Colchagua region of Chile.

Mark Kears, GCF MD UK and Ireland, said: “Neethlingshof is one of South Africa’s most historic estates with an established premium reputation for making award-winning wines.

“We are very excited to welcome this stunning South African estate into the GCF family. The momentum of GCF’s international journey is picking up speed with this latest significant investment into the New World.”

Founded in 1692, the winery is located in the heart of the Cape Winelands, flanked by the Bottelary Hills and the Papegaaiberg Mountain and overlooking False Bay.

The Dutch architecture has been carefully preserved, and together with the Salt Restaurant, wine-tasting centre and stunning views, the winery attracts over 30,000 visitors each year.

The estate’s vineyards cover 100ha, with plans to plant a further 27ha over the next few years. Vines range from 15 to over 35 years old, with the latter being certified as Heritage Vineyards as part of Neethlingshof’s involvement in the Old Vine Project. Annual production in 2021 was 600k bottles, with plans to double that in the next two years.

Neethlingshof produces a range of quality wines, from vegan-friendly labels to the estate’s limited-release, top-tier premium wines consisting of a Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinotage.



