GCF adds Viña Las Niñas to its portfolio

By James Bayley

Les Grands Chais de France (GCF) is continuing its international expansion programme with the recent acquisition of Viña Las Niñas in the Apalta region of Chile.



In addition to GCF’s 68 properties in France, the business has already extended its footprint in Europe with the purchase of Castillo de Aresan in Spain and Danubiana in Hungary.



Now GCF has made its first major international acquisition with Las Niñas, becoming an influential player in the Chilean wine industry. This move is part of GCF’s new strategic direction to expand its focus to that of a global wine producer with estates in premium wine regions around the world

Mark Kears, GCF MD UK and Ireland, said: “This significant investment in Chile marks the start of the international phase of GCF’s journey.

“As with our properties in France, we view this next stage in Chile as a collaboration supported by the considerable winemaking resources that GCF has to offer. For example, the recent harvest was a very successful collaboration between French and Chilean winemakers which delivered the recent results and recognition in this year’s IWC.

“This is a very exciting time in GCF’s international development, with Chile now becoming a significant focus within our portfolio and development.”

Meanwhile, GCF is also celebrating IWC 2022 success after winning the Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon Trophy for its Las Niñas Ella Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, DO Valle de Colchagua 2021.

Kears added: “Winning the IWC Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon trophy for Viña Las Niñas in Apalta so soon after our acquisition is a resounding endorsement of the quality of the estate.”

In addition to the Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon trophy and the gold medal won by Las Niñas Ella Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, DO Valle de Colchagua 2021, GCF also racked up a further six IWC silver medals for Las Niñas and its other Chilean brand, Viña del Nuevo Mundo, highlighting how much the business has already achieved in Chile.

Viña Las Niñas in the Apalta region of the Colchagua Valley was founded in 1997 by three French families who named each of their vineyards after their daughters and wives – las niñas meaning 'the girls'. The estate was bought by GCF in 2021, ensuring Las Niñas continues to be family owned and run.

Viña Las Niñas’ 40ha of vineyards, located at an average height of 170m and mostly planted with red varieties, have been organically certified since 2017, and in 2018 the estate was awarded the Sustainable Wine of Chile certification.





