London Wine Fair digital event is now live

By James Bayley

Following the success of the live event earlier this month, the London Wine Fair digital event launches today, which will include an intuitive digital platform with unmissable masterclasses, AI-powered matchmaking and much more.

Working with Bottlebooks, the most intuitive digital wine data platform in the industry, virtual attendees will be able to buy, sell and discover wine, browse virtual stands by producer, importer, grape type, region and wine name and order samples to their door.

There are also a host of masterclasses for sign-ups to attend today and tomorrow (20-21 June), including Miles Beale's talk on the Alcohol Duty Review and a session on how to get involved in the London Wine Fair 2023.

To find out more about the LWF digital event click here.

Meanwhile, three years after the last in-person LWF, a total of 8,822 visitors attended the 2022 event between 7-9 June, a 33% decrease from the last pre-pandemic show in 2019, when 13,260 visitors attended.

This drop in numbers, said the organisers, reflected several challenges, including a date change, ongoing uncertainty in the aftermath of the pandemic, tube strikes and the difficulty for under-staffed on-trade in attending.

“In 15 years as an event organiser, I have never experienced a show quite like this one,” head of London Wine Fair, Hannah Tovey said. “There have been many highs and lows, but crucially, the London Wine Fair team and its exhibitors have pulled off something very special; a show which has brought the industry back together after a period of incredible uncertainty. The buzz at the show was palpable as the trade returned to face-to-face business, tastings, networking and discovery.

“Feedback from exhibitors has been overwhelmingly positive – many have already re-booked their stands for 2023 – with reports that seriously high-quality visitors from the buying sectors, and key decision-makers were in abundance. We rigidly pursued the policy of charging attendees introduced in 2019, despite knowing it would negatively affect the overall number of attendees. We remain completely committed to delivering quality attendees over quantity.”