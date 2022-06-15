Great Whites: in-depth analysis of Italian white wines

By Jo Gilbert

Who hasn’t had a love affair with Italian wines? It’s a rite of passage for any true wine lover. Before heading off to the extremes of Chile or the slopes of the Mosel or Douro, wine buffs tend to fall into the arms of Piedmont, Tuscany and Etna. With so much varietal and stylistic diversity, it’s easy to be carried away by the sheer breadth – and to be very promiscuous with – Italy’s array of choice.