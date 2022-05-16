Amanda Barnes and Henry Jeffreys among winners at Fortnum & Mason Food & Drink Awards

By James Bayley

The 10th annual Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards were announced on Thursday at a glittering event at The Royal Exchange in the heart of the City of London. The Awards, champion the achievements of the UK’s current and emerging writers, editors, publishers, photographers, broadcasters and personalities who encourage us to enjoy, explore, experiment and discover more about food and drink through their work.

Co-presented by Claudia Winkleman alongside celebrated chef and judging panel chair Angela Hartnett OBE, the star-studded audience included Matt Tebbutt, Fay Ripley, Mary Berry and Jessie Ware. The winners were selected by an independent, expert panel of judges comprising some of the most talented figures in the business, including Alice Lascelles, Freddy Bulmer, Georgina Hayden, Jaega Wise, Mark Diacono and Tara Wigley.

Winners included Jonny Garrett, a London-based beer writer, filmmaker and creator of YouTube’s Craft Beer Channel, who won the Drink Book category. A Year in Beer takes an innovative look at beer, introducing readers to beer styles that best suit a particular season.

Debut Drink Book was won by frequent Harpers contributor Amanda Barnes (pictured) for The South America Wine Guide, a comprehensive book about the wine regions, producers and wines of South America.

Drink Writer went to Henry Jeffreys for work in The Fence Magazine and Jeffrey's own platform, World of Booze, while Grace Dent received the Restaurant Writer award for work in The Guardian Feast.

Non-drink related awards were handed out to Saturday Kitchen for Best TV Programme, and author Dan Saladino won Food Book of the year for Eating to Extinction.

Drink Book Winner: A Year in Beer: The Beer Lover’s Guide to the Seasons by Jonny Garrett, published by CAMRA Books

Shortlist: Trouble Brewing in the Loire by Tommy Barnes, published by Muswell Press

Shortlist: The Oxford Companion to Spirits & Cocktails edited by David Wondrich with Noah Rothbaum, published by Oxford University Press

Debut Drink Book Winner: The South America Wine Guide: The definitive guide to wine in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Bolivia and Peru by Amanda Barnes & Amigos, published by The South America Wine Guide

Shortlist: The Philosophy of Whisky by Billy Abbott, published by British Library Publishing

Drink Writer Winner: Henry Jeffreys for work in The Fence and Henry’s World of Booze

Shortlist: Felipe Schrieberg for work in Whisky Magazine

Shortlist: Will Hawkes for work in Pellicle and The Tonic Magazine

Restaurant Writer Winner: Grace Dent for work in The Guardian Feast

Shortlist: Jay Rayner for work in The Observer Magazine

Shortlist: Jimi Famurewa for work in the Evening Standard







