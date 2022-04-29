Headline Heroes: The beauty of bulk

By Andrew Catchpole

If you still think that ‘bulk wine’ is in some way a negative phrase, then you are in danger of being seriously behind the curve. Shipping in volume for in-market bottling has many benefits, ranging from the environmental and economic to the underpinning of dynamic innovation. And, with technology improving all the time, there are many who now believe the quality preservation of bulk-to-bott le can exceed that of many wineries’ own bottling lines.