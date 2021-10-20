Profile: Harriet Kininmonth, C&C Group

Jo Gilbert talks to Harriet Kininmonth, wine trading director for C&C Group, the owner of Bibendum and Matthew Clark, about how her newly created role will help to usher in a wine-focused era for the company, while leaving the shadow of Conviviality behind
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.