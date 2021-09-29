Hospices de Beaune collaboration with Sotheby’s

By Harpers Editorial team

Burgundy’s annual Hospices de Beaune wine auction has partnered with Sotheby’s for its 2021 charity sale in what it describes as a “new chapter” in its history.

Sotheby's will “coordinate and promote” the sale of Hospices de Beaune wines for the next five years, with the aim of growing the global visibility of the event.

“Our entire global team, from Europe to Asia and the Americas, is galvanized in support of this sale, ready and eager to draw even wider attention both to the important work of the Hospices and the exceptional quality of the wines,” said Mario Tavella, president of Sotheby’s France and Chairman of Sotheby’s Europe.

“There is no greater honour for us all than to host the most famous and oldest wine auction in the world, and I can think of no better way of marking Sotheby’s official launch of wine and spirits sales in France.”

Proceeds from the Hospices de Beaune charity sale support medical care and upkeep of the organisation’s hospitals in the Côte d’Or, along with service and care in the local community.

In addition, the proceeds each year from one special barrel – the Pièce du President – go to a nominated charity, with this year’s sale to “benefit two associations dedicated to women’s causes”, according to the organisers.

“This year’s sale, to be held on Sunday 21 November, will present for auction the 2021 vintages… providing a unique opportunity both to acquire superb Burgundy wines and to contribute to one of the world’s truly historic charitable institutions,” said the organisers.







