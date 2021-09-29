Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hospices de Beaune collaboration with Sotheby’s

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  29 September, 2021

Burgundy’s annual Hospices de Beaune wine auction has partnered with Sotheby’s for its 2021 charity sale in what it describes as a “new chapter” in its history.

Sotheby's will “coordinate and promote” the sale of Hospices de Beaune wines for the next five years, with the aim of growing the global visibility of the event.

“Our entire global team, from Europe to Asia and the Americas, is galvanized in support of this sale, ready and eager to draw even wider attention both to the important work of the Hospices and the exceptional quality of the wines,” said Mario Tavella, president of Sotheby’s France and Chairman of Sotheby’s Europe.

“There is no greater honour for us all than to host the most famous and oldest wine auction in the world, and I can think of no better way of marking Sotheby’s official launch of wine and spirits sales in France.”

Proceeds from the Hospices de Beaune charity sale support medical care and upkeep of the organisation’s hospitals in the Côte d’Or, along with service and care in the local community.

In addition, the proceeds each year from one special barrel – the Pièce du President – go to a nominated charity, with this year’s sale to “benefit two associations dedicated to women’s causes”, according to the organisers.

“This year’s sale, to be held on Sunday 21 November, will present for auction the 2021 vintages… providing a unique opportunity both to acquire superb Burgundy wines and to contribute to one of the world’s truly historic charitable institutions,” said the organisers.



Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Brand Manager Tempus Two UK, Europe and Americas

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95