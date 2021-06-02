Shortlist unveiled for Vintners’ Company Awards

By Michelle Perrett

The Vintners’ Company has announced its awards shortlist with over £12,000 in funding going to prize winners.

The Vintners' Company launched the new free to enter awards in January last year. They were established to nurture and support the enterprising individuals and companies who are bringing change, diversity and innovation to the wine industry.

The winners will be invited to receive their awards at an invitation only lunch at Vintners’ Hall on 17 September.

The Davies Langton Award is a series of up to three awards totalling £3,000 aimed at furthering wine education. The Geoffrey Roberts Award is an £8,000 bursary awarded every two years for an individual to implement a strong idea championing new world or emerging wine regions.

The UK apprentice award is to enable an aspiring winemaker in a UK winery to have the opportunity to learn about winemaking. The winner will have the opportunity to undertake the Principles of Wine Growing and the Principles of Wine Making courses at Plumpton College in Sussex over a two-year period.

The best practice award celebrates companies that demonstrate best practice in one or more of the four key business areas of recruitment & diversity, training, sustainability and stewardship and innovation. There is also an outstanding young person award, wine champion award and UK Wine award.

“The awards seem to have struck a chord with the wine trade with entries from across the globe," said Master Vintner Chris Davey. "We want to recognise all these companies and individuals who are bringing change, diversity and innovation to the wine industry. The judges were hugely impressed with the level of talent and enterprise from all the entries."

The finalists:

Best Practice Award

Adnams plc

Bibendum Wine

Garçon Wines

Liberty Wines

Davies Langton Award

Alonso Fuad Abed Alonso, Trivet

Kit Weaver, Quinta de la Rosa

Geoffrey Roberts Awards

Diana Alvarez, Dianuca Consultancy

Maximo Lichtschein, Advisor

Ruth Spivey, Wine Consultant, Writer

Outstanding Young Person Award

Madeleine Cannon, Nyetimber

Magnavai (Mags) Janjo, MJ Winecellars

Beth Pearce, Majestic Wines

Robbie Toothill, Lay & Wheeler

Vintners UK Wine Apprentice Award

Benjamin Andrews, New House Farm

Liam Steinberg, Laneberg Wine Ltd

Vintners UK Wine Award

Susie Barrie, Writer & Broadcaster

Peter Gladwin, Wine GB, Party Ingredients Event Catering

Sam Linter, Bolney Wine Estate

Vintners Wine Champion Award

Klaas De Jong, Farmhouse Films/Wine Masters TV

Lord Holmes of Richmond MBE

Melanie Jappy, TWS Creative






