Shortlist unveiled for Vintners’ Company Awards

The Vintners’ Company has announced its awards shortlist with over £12,000 in funding going to prize winners.
The Vintners' Company launched the new free to enter awards in January last year. They were established to nurture and support the enterprising individuals and companies who are bringing change, diversity and innovation to the wine industry.
The winners will be invited to receive their awards at an invitation only lunch at Vintners’ Hall on 17 September.
The Davies Langton Award is a series of up to three awards totalling £3,000 aimed at furthering wine education. The Geoffrey Roberts Award is an £8,000 bursary awarded every two years for an individual to implement a strong idea championing new world or emerging wine regions.
The UK apprentice award is to enable an aspiring winemaker in a UK winery to have the opportunity to learn about winemaking. The winner will have the opportunity to undertake the Principles of Wine Growing and the Principles of Wine Making courses at Plumpton College in Sussex over a two-year period.
The best practice award celebrates companies that demonstrate best practice in one or more of the four key business areas of recruitment & diversity, training, sustainability and stewardship and innovation. There is also an outstanding young person award, wine champion award and UK Wine award.
“The awards seem to have struck a chord with the wine trade with entries from across the globe," said Master Vintner Chris Davey. "We want to recognise all these companies and individuals who are bringing change, diversity and innovation to the wine industry. The judges were hugely impressed with the level of talent and enterprise from all the entries."
The finalists:
Best Practice Award
Adnams plc
Bibendum Wine
Garçon Wines
Liberty Wines
Davies Langton Award
Alonso Fuad Abed Alonso, Trivet
Kit Weaver, Quinta de la Rosa
Geoffrey Roberts Awards
Diana Alvarez, Dianuca Consultancy
Maximo Lichtschein, Advisor
Ruth Spivey, Wine Consultant, Writer
Outstanding Young Person Award
Madeleine Cannon, Nyetimber
Magnavai (Mags) Janjo, MJ Winecellars
Beth Pearce, Majestic Wines
Robbie Toothill, Lay & Wheeler
Vintners UK Wine Apprentice Award
Benjamin Andrews, New House Farm
Liam Steinberg, Laneberg Wine Ltd
Vintners UK Wine Award
Susie Barrie, Writer & Broadcaster
Peter Gladwin, Wine GB, Party Ingredients Event Catering
Sam Linter, Bolney Wine Estate
Vintners Wine Champion Award
Klaas De Jong, Farmhouse Films/Wine Masters TV
Lord Holmes of Richmond MBE
Melanie Jappy, TWS Creative