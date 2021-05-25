Condor Wines launches low intervention range

By Jo Gilbert

UK-based South American specialist Condor Wines has announced the launch of a new range of three low intervention wines from boutique Argentine producer Onofri Wines.

The Alma Gemela range consists of a Carignan, a Garnacha and a White Field Blend, from the Desierto de Lavalle and Los Chacayes areas of Mendoza.

The three wines will be exclusive to Condor, with appeal garnered around their small-scale, sustainable production values, varietal innovation and old-vine growth, says the importer.

Describing her philosophy, winemaker Mariana Onofri said: “All wines we make are the result of respect for nature and terroir-driven. All grapes are hand-harvested with minimal intervention in the vineyards and winery and all bottles are hand-labelled. Being able to share this passion in the UK thanks to Condor Wines is really exciting. The wines we make have a great versatile character for food pairing but, most of all, we feel our winemaking philosophy matches the needs of many UK consumers who are in search of fresher, lighter, uniquely sustainable wines.”

The wines were chosen through the Condor Wines’ selection panel comprising of co-founder and managing director Lee Evans, regional manager Aaron Irons, wine and category advisor Alistair Cooper MW and Carla Bertellotti of Vinos Latinos.

Once restrictions allowed, Evans said the panel got together to look at various potential new wines and the wines of Onofri “consistently came out on top”.

“Mariana Onofri is an artisan winemaker gaining much recognition for her work in historical regions, rescuing old vines and championing lesser-known grape varieties. These wines allow us to show something different from Argentina, adding greater depth and variety to our portfolio with many firsts – our first Carignan, our first Garnacha and our first white blend with Marsanne and Roussanne,” he said.

Condor Wines is UK-based independent specialist importer of Argentine, Chilean and Uruguayan wines founded in 2011 by Evans and his wife Maria, an Argentinian native. Ten years later, they now represent over 150 wines.

Onofri Wines is a small-scale, family-owned winery project which was founded in 2014 by sommelier Mariana Onofri and viticulturist Adán Giangiulio. It focuses on sustainable farming and minimum intervention winemaking techniques.







