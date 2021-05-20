Survey: A year of innovation acceleration

The soaring growth of canned wine, channel distribution changes and the rise of digital infrastructures all came up time and again in our recent Innovations in the Drinks Trade 2021 survey, showing that evolution continues to pull a silver thread through what has been an extraordinarily disruptive year. Jo Gilbert picks out the key findings.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.