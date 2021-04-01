Subscriber login Close [x]
Wine Australia unveils largest global promotion to date

By Lisa Riley
Published:  01 April, 2021

Wine Australia has unveiled its largest global promotion to push Oz wine to date.

Kicking off on 27 April, the Australian Wine Connect initiative will present a new framework for doing business at a time of reduced travel, cancelled trade exhibitions and more emphasis on digital interactivity, said Wine Australia. 

The platform will offer business-to-business matching services for retailers, importers and on-trade in the UK, the US, Canada, Asia and beyond. 

With already over 230 exhibitors registered, and total of over 1900 wine products, Connect is intended to be a go-to resource for Australian wine over the next 12 months.

The trade will be able to conduct business with Australian wine brands in the Expo, as well as explore and gain education on Australia’s wine scene.

“We’re proud to bring the Australian spirit of innovation and creativity that we’re world-famous for, to the way we do business,” said Andreas Clark, CEO, Wine Australia.   

“Wine Australia has been working hard to develop a valuable opportunity for Australian wineries to continue marketing and selling their wines overseas this year,” he said.

Australian Wine Connect had been designed to generate “powerful commercial outcomes” for the global wine community,” he added. 

"This dynamic approach will no doubt foster hundreds of lasting relationships between Australian wine producers and international wine trade, and we are very excited to help facilitate these conversations.”

A launch event will take place 27 April where Australian Wine Connect will be introduced to the international wine trade. 

The event will be hosted by Australian wine and drinks writer, Mike Bennie, who will lead a series of conversations with some of Australia’s cutting-edge winemakers as well as offer a preview of the platform’s many features and activities over the next twelve months.

For more information and to register for the launch event on 27 April please click here.



 

