Waitrose adds premium Indian wine

By Lisa Riley

Waitrose has launched a premium Indian wine, which it said it believed to be a first for a UK supermarket.

The wine comes from the Vallonné Vineyards – India’s first boutique winery and vineyard, according to Waitrose, which has listed the estate’s Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 10th Edition Special Label 2016 (rrp: £19.99).

Vallonné Vineyards, which rests on the slopes of the Sahyadri ranges, near the waters of the Mukhne Lake and overlooking the Kavnai peak, produces premium French-style wines with varietals and blends “unique in the Indian wine market”, said Waitrose.

The listing comes on the back of Waitrose seeing an increase in demand for wines from lesser-known countries, and sales up 91% compared to last year.

“Over the last few years we have seen wines from more unusual countries becoming very popular with our customers, especially when they offer great quality,” said Xenia Ruscombe-King MW, wine buyer at Waitrose.

“The Indian wine industry has been going from strength to strength over the last 20 years and we are now seeing some fantastic quality wines being produced to rival those from classic wine-making countries. This is the perfect wine to try if you love a classic French Bordeaux.”

The wine is available exclusively on WaitroseCellar.com.

In August last year, Waitrose announced it had seen Waitrose Cellar orders increase by 238% since the start of the pandemic, with rosé sales leading the way, up 250% year-on-year.





