Vidal-Fleury names new General Manager

By Lisa Riley

Maison Vidal-Fleury has appointed Antoine Dupré as its new general manager taking over from Guy Sarton du Jonchay, who has been in charge for the past 13 years.

Following several internships in Bordeaux and Rivesaltes, Dupré went on to become Cellar Master for producers in Entre-Deux- Mers (Vignobles Boudon), South Africa (head winemaker for Morgenster Wine and Olive Estate) and finally in Burgundy (technical manager with Maison Bouchard Ainé et fils) from 2006 to 2014.

Since then, he switched over to the business side of wine for Maison Louis Jadot in Beaune and then Maison Gabriel Meffre in Gigondas, before becoming New World wine buyer in January 2019 with the Grands Chais de France group in Alsace.

Combining both his technical and business skills, Dupré said he would, as part of his new role, focus on the production of “top quality wines, the development of overseas exports in markets where we need to expand our presence (China, Russia, Brazil...) and the revival of the company’s local sales force - a key element to a prestigious French wine house’s image”.

In addition, “we will explore new solutions in view of improving upon our environmental strategy in line with our outlets”, he added.

Founded in 1781, Vidal-Fleury the oldest Maison in the Rhône Valley with Dupré stressing how the entity “remains autonomous and independent, despite belonging to a famous family, recognised for winegrowing at home and abroad”.

In November, Rhône wines traded on Liv-ex rose 40% year on year, according to the fine wine platform's The Rhône – Solid as a rock report.






