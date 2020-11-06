Oz wine exports to China under threat

By Andrew Catchpole

As the result of an escalation of tensions between Beijing and Canberra, Australian wine exporters are caught up in a raft of products that China has said it will ban for import from Friday 6 November.

Wine has been included with other Australian exports such as coal, timber and even lobsters in a war of words that increasingly looks like action, with 30% of the country’s total exports affected as Chinese state media and customs warn of restrictions being imposed on goods and reports of blocked imports – including wine – now emerging.

China has risen to be Australia’s number one export territory for wine, worth AUD$1.2bn annually, and disruption on such a scale to a heavily export-reliant industry will come as a severe blow to producers already suffering from the effects of the pandemic.

The Melbourne-based The Age newspaper reported today that Australian exporters are “angry” with their government for its handling of the situation, having repeatedly come to blows with China over a host of issues such as the handling of Hong Kong and lack of transparency over the coronavirus.

China Daily, a mouthpiece for Beijing, added fuel to the fire, running an editorial that said Australia “would suffer further pain”, adding to the alarm for the wine industry.







