Berkmann’s spirits arm adds CBD drinks

By Lisa Riley
Published:  26 June, 2020

Spirit Cartel, the spirits arm of Berkmann Wine Cellars, has added CBD drinks brand Gibson’s Goodology to its premium spirits portfolio. 

Gibson’s Goodology, which is “all natural” and claims to have the highest percentage of CBD on the market at 25mg per serve, comprises three drinks - Shisho Tea & Blueberry, Jasmine Tea & Rhubarb and Green Tea & Pasion Fruit.

Spirit Cartel said it had “found a peach” with Gibson’s Goodology. 

“Aware of the opportunities the burgeoning CDB category offers, we have been bombarded with many concoctions that purport to contain CBD and carry a cannabis leave motif on the packing yet remain undrinkable,” said Charles Marshall, director of Spirit Cartel. 

The business was now “excited to have secured Gibson’s Goodology, as it is the first CBD brand that overdelivers on expectation, a premium drink expertly blended by Oskar Kinberg of Hide and Dabbous”, he said.

Gibson’s Goodology, said it was “thrilled” to be the exclusive supplier of CDB drinks to Spirit Cartel

“They have the know-how, culture, and extensive customer relationships to distribute this brand and drink, which have been a labour of love for us. Its team and operations are second to none and will allow us to deliver that premium experience, whilst scaling the brand at the same time,” said spokesperson Jenn Hartzler. 

Growing at pace, the CBD market is forging a new category between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks within the drinks industry. Last week, research by market analyst Prohibition Partners predicted the global cannabis drinks market would treble in value by 2024.



